BOLIVAR, Mo. — After winning their seventh straight district title, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs hit the road to Southwest Baptist University to face West Plains in the Class 5 quarterfinal round.

The first quarter of the game was a veritable three-point shootout, with both teams combining for 18 points scored from three. West Plains ended up leading Carl Junction by two heading into the second quarter, but it didn’t take long for CJ to pull away.

Junior Destiny Buerge was put on the foul line three times in a row, and scored all seven points attempted. That catapulted the Bulldogs to a six point lead, but they wouldn’t hold it for long. They led by just two at halftime.

“We shot some really deep threes. On a court like this, it’s hard to recognize. You’ve got the men’s college three-point line, the women’s college three-point line, then our three-point line. Kids get a little out of orientation there on the floor,” says Brad Shorter, Carl Junction head coach. “I think we probably took two or three there that were probably ill-advised, but at the same time, those go in and we’re looking at a bigger lead. We gotta rebound better. That’s a great team, they hit the boards really hard.”

Things became out of control for the Lady Bulldogs in the second half, and they ultimately fell to West Plains for the second season in a row, 55-46.

Mizzou commit Ashton Judd led the game in scoring with 27 points, while Buerge had 24 for Carl Junction.

The Bulldogs finish their season 23-8.