CARL JUNCTION, MO – Head coach Todd Hafner and the Bulldogs had a busy Friday night against Lincoln Prep.

Opening up the scoring early thanks to goal line touchdowns by both Dexter Merrell and Johnny Starks, CJ was rolling. Lincoln Prep’s offense faced pressure all night long, and Starks took advantage in the second quarter by running back a 40-plus yard pick six.

Picking up their second win of the season, Carl Junction went on to close the game in shutout fashion 32-0.

Up next, the Bulldogs will travel to Harrisonville for the district semifinal game on Friday at 7 p.m.