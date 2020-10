PITTSBURG, Kan. -- The Pittsburg State University Gorillas have locked in their final and fifth game of their abbreviated football season that is scheduled to begin on Oct. 31. Western Colorado will make its way to Pittsburg on Nov. 21 with a 3 p.m. CST kickoff.

Western Colorado resides in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) and is a member of NCAA Division II. The Mountaineers and Gorillas last matched up in 2004 where Pitt State earned a season-opening 56-6 victory at Carnie Smith Stadium.