PITTSBURG, Kans. -- If you'd like to start the new year off by becoming your own boss, you aren't alone. But if you've never tried anything like that before, where can you go for help, especially if you're a woman? KSN's Stuart Price has some of those answers in this report.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber Of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center in that community are joining forces to help southeast Kansas women make the leap from employee to their own boss. The first in a series of seminars on how to start that process was held inside the block 22 campus on Thursday.