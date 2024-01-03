CARL JUNCTION, MO – After an 8-19 record last season, Carl Junction boys basketball is eyeing to match their best record since 2013.

The Bulldogs head into the Kaminsky Classic on Thursday with plenty of confidence. Head coach Justin Pock returns some key names including senior point guard Jett Hocutt who will facilitate the offense.

Sophomore shooting guard Cooper Vediz will also return after starting last year as a freshman, and junior Wyatt McAfee will return which should add a lot of strength down low at the power forward position.

“I think we’ve just worked really well together this year,” said McAfee.

“We’ve played in some close games and we’ve just been able to battle back and stay in it.”

One of the Bulldogs’ most notable victories came early in the season against Seneca. Carl Junction chipped away at a large deficit to come back and win in double overtime.

Looking to bring strong energy to the Kaminsky floor, sophomore guard Brody Pant said despite the unfamiliarity of the out-of-area teams, he is confident his group will compete.

“I think we’re ready, and we’ll be fresh,” Pant said.

“I don’t know the teams too well besides Webb, Joplin, and Neosho, but I think we can play competitive.”

Similar to Neosho, coach Pock will only lead a trio of seniors on his squad, but sophomores Deacon Endicott, Brody Pant, and senior Aidan Beachner will round out a young and aggressive offense.

Vediz mentioned his group’s strong abilities in transition offense, and said despite the squad not being the most tall, rebounding is a key strength.

“We rebound pretty well for our size,” Vediz said.

“We run the defense well, it’s one of our strengths.”

Coach Pock echoed Vediz in saying the defense is a key strength, and it translates to the game floor because it’s an integral part of what’s stressed in practice.

“We preach to them to be physical and be aggressive,” Pock said.

“We were stressing defense and getting stops, and that’s what’s going to start our transitions in offense. In every spot we’ve got a strong guy, and I think we’ve got five guys on the floor that can beat you.”

The Bulldogs will take on Francis Howell in their opener of the Kaminsky classic on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the Kaminsky gym at Joplin High School.