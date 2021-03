CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team notched another win on their record Saturday over McDonald County. They were down 2-1 in the first half of the game, but a late rally capped off by an Alex Baker two-run homer put away the game for the Bulldogs. Carl Junction is now 5-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday, March 30 at Aurora. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. McDonald County (4-2) will host Shiloh Christian at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 29.