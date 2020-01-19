Cardinals past and present come to Joplin for Cardinals Caravan

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area St. Louis Cardinal fans got the chance to see past and present members of the organization in Joplin Saturday as part of the club’s annual Cardinals Caravan.

Fans got the chance to hear from current players Jordan Hicks, Lane Thomas, and Junior Fernandez. As well as Cardinals greats Tom Pagnozzi and Al Hrabosky.

The event was emceed by Cardinals broadcaster Ricky Horton.

Children under the age of 15 also got the chance to get autographs from each of the players.

For the players, past and present, it offers a great opportunity to meet some of their biggest fans.

“I think it just goes back to how the whole fanbase shows you how wide ranging it goes,” Cardinals outfield Lane Thomas said. “I’m from Tennessee and playing in Memphis, there’s Card fans everywhere. So it’s kind of cool that it goes that far and covers that many states you know?”

“Well I think they’re very special,” Hrabosky added. “I’ve always had a great relationship with the fans and so when we give lip service and talk about the Cardinal fans being the best in the world, it’s not lip service. It really is meaningful.”

“It’s just a long season so we need to be encouraged and uplifted and every time we go on a caravan we get uplifted by the Cardinal fanbase that we see and it carries us through a lot of those long days that we see during the season,” Horton said.