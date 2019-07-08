Capshaw’s Grand Slam Leads Outlaws to 7th Straight Win

JOPLIN, MO — Behind a second inning grand slam from Alec Capshaw, the Joplin Outlaws earned their seventh straight win, a 4-2 triumph over the Ozark Generals, on Sunday.

The grand slam was one of two hits on the night for Capshaw, who now has seven RBI on the season.

Joplin starter Brett Biggs gutted out five innings, giving up two runs (one earned), and striking out six batters. Austin Gottula came in relief of Biggs and shut out Ozark over the final four innings, only allowing one hit.

The Outlaws are now 16-13 on the season and continue their series with Ozark on Monday (July 8th) at Joe Becker Stadium.