JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern junior Zoe Campbell picked up two blocks, breaking the MSSU career blocks record in the process, but the Lions still fell to 19th ranked Central Missouri 74-39.

The Lions were lead in scoring by Destiny Cozart with 15 points. Layne Skiles was the only other Lion in double figures.

Southern will be back in action this Saturday as the Lions close out the regular season with Senior Day against Lincoln. Tip off is slated for 1:30 pm.