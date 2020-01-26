Cam Martin’s double-double lifts No. 15 Missouri Southern over Pitt State, 79-72

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Round two between the No. 15 Missouri Southern Lions (15-3, 8-1) and the Pittsburg State Gorillas (7-11, 3-6) went down to the wire, seeing the Lions edge out the Gorillas 79-72.

The Gorillas didn’t go away, pulling ahead by one point in the closing seven minutes of the second half thanks to a go-ahead bucket by Christian Edmondson (12 points). But Lions Cam Martin proved to be too much for Pitt State as Martin finished with a double-double, 37 points and 13 rebounds.

Missouri Southern shot 48 percent from the field to Pitt State’s 45 percent. It was not a bad outing offensively for the Gorillas as four scored in double figures next to Edmondson, including: A.J. Walker (27), which marked a career-high for him, Jah-Kobe Womack (13) and Antonio Givens II (15).

Givens gave the Lions problems early, but some foul trouble saw his productivity falter a bit. As for the Lions, Reggie Tharp (14), Braelon Walker (13) and Kinzer Lambert (12) all tallied double figures in scoring.

Pitt State remains at home and squares up against MIAA newcomers Rogers State on Wednesday, while Missouri Southern heads back to Leggett & Platt to host Northeastern State.