Cam Martin to graduate in May, enter transfer portal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Now that the Missouri Southern men’s basketball season is over, senior big man Cam Martin has made a decision regarding his future.

On Twitter Tuesday, Martin announced he’d be graduating from MSSU in May, and would enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

This season, Martin averaged 25 points and nine rebounds a game while leading the league in several categories like total points, blocks, and defensive rebounds. He was recently named a unanimous All-MIAA first-team selection.

In his three years as a Lion, Martin amassed over 2,000 points, and will finish his Southern career as the second all-time leading scorer in program history.