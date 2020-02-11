Cam Martin Earns MIAA Player of the Week Honors

JOPLIN, Mo– For the fifth time this season, Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball Junior Foward/Center Cam Martin is MIAA Player of the Week. Martin shares this week’s honor with Northwest Missouri’s Trevor Hudgins.

Martin helped Missouri Southern to a 2-0 record on the road last week. The Junior scored 57 points in two games, 40 points against Washburn last Thursday, as the Lions swept the road swing.

Missouri Southern is back at home this week. The Lions battle No. 1 Northwest Missouri at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Thursday before taking on Missouri Western on Saturday.