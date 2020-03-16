Cam Martin Cracks Bevo Francis Award Top 25 List

JOPLIN, Mo — As if being All-MIAA and All-Region weren’t enough, Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball Junior Cam Martin is now on the short list for a top national award.

Small college basketball today announced that martin is one of 25 players up for the Bevo Francis Award. The honor is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball.

Martin was a force for Missouri Southern as he led the MIAA in nine categories including scoring, rebounding, and field goals made.

The Junior is one of two Southern players to score 700 points in a season, and the first to do so twice in his career.