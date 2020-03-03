Cam Martin claims 1st Team Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To no one’s surprise the MIAA leading scorer and leading rebounder, Cam Martin headlined the All-MIAA 1st Team.

The MIAA has released it's men's basketball postseason awards.



All-Defensive Team: Braelon Walker, MSSU

First-Team: Cam Martin, MSSU

Second-Team: Kinzer Lambert, MSSU

Third-Team: Elyjah Clark, MSSU

Honorable Mention: AJ Walker, Pitt State — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbitTV) March 3, 2020

Cam Martin finished the regular season averaging 24.3 points per game which was good enough for first in the conference and scored a league leading 679 points.

Martin also cleaned up on the boards by averaging 9.1 rebounds per game which was tied with one other player, but with 256 total rebounds, Martin would claim the top spot.

Cam MArtin earns All-MIAA 1st Team Honors after leading the MIAA in scoring and rebounding

Martin was one of four Lions to receive All-MIAA nods as fellow teammate Kinzer Lambert ended his senior year on the All-MIAA 2nd Team.

MSSU Senior Kinzer Lambert named to the All-MIAA 2nd Team

Lambert averaged just over 13 points per game which was good enough for the top 20 in the conference. He would also finish in the top 20 in rebounding and top 25 in assists.

Fellow senior, Elyjah Clark would earn a spot on the All-MIAA 3rd Team.

MSSU Senior, Elyjah Clark earns spot on All-MIAA 3rd Team

Clark would finish in the top 25 in scoring, top 20 in rebounding, and top 10 in three pointers per game.

Missouri Southern’s Braelon Walker would also earn all-conference honors on the All-MIAA Defensive team.

MSSU’s Braelon Walker earns All-MIAA Defensive Team honors

Walker was in the top 10 in steals in the conference.

Pitt State’s A.J. Walker was named as an honorable mention.