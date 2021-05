WATCH: In a game that required overtime, Carl Junction’s Lauren Burgess delivered. Not even two minutes into extra time, Burgess netted the game-winning goal to take the 2-1 win over Neosho and send the Bulldogs to the Class 3, District 12 championship game.

The Bulldogs will get another chance against Webb City on Wednesday at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CST.