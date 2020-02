JOPLIN, Mo– Amber Buch scored a team-high 15 points on Saturday afternoon as the Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball team defeated Rogers State 92-64. Every player that came in to the game for Missouri Southern scored on Saturday.

It’s the Lions’ second straight victory and with the win they improve to 7-12 on the season. Up next for Missouri Southern is a battle with Washburn, Thursday night at 5:30 P.M.