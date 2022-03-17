PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jenny Fuller met her husband, Brad, after her softball career at Baylor. The two fell in love, and hey, how couldn’t they? She was a softball fanatic, and he felt the same about baseball. They eventually tied the knot, and now their love for the sport keeps them together every day.

In the eight years that the pair has been married, they’ve spent more time together than the average couple. That’s because they wake up together, get their daughter ready for school together, then they go coach Gorilla softball together.

“I think we just work really well together and I think what helps us is, I do the pitching and defense stuff. He’s mainly hitting and so we never really crossover into each other’s ideas, and we just really rely a lot on each other,” says Jenny Fuller, Pittsburg State softball head coach. “I think at home, all we do is talk about softball. There’s no separation. It’s all we talk about but we love it.”

The Fullers have been coaching together for about as long as they’ve been married, which they say has strengthened their relationship.

Brad Fuller, Pittsburg State assistant softball coach, says, “The family piece is huge for us, you know, if I wasn’t on the coaching side, you know, she would be on the road recruiting playing games and it’d be a lot of time apart, but we make it a family affair. We bring our four year old daughter along, you know, she gets along well with the team and enjoys being around the team.”

It’s not just the Fullers’ daughter Emma who enjoys being around the team; the team loves having Emma around as well.

“She just adds life to us. She’s always there to give us hugs,” says Taylor Compton, Pittsburg State pitcher. “The other night she went around to each of us who were down in the lobby and gave us all hug a good night. And it was just really cute.”

That kind of family atmosphere is what Jenny and Brad have strived to create. They believe that it leads to stronger bonds, and a better team overall. But it’s more than just that. It teaches their players lessons they hope they can carry with them well past their time at Pittsburg State.

Jenny says, “You can you can have a good relationship with somebody and treat them with respect and you know, how to communicate and work things out when adversity pops up. We do talk a lot about that. Because any relationship will face those things. But at the end of the day, if you trust each other then you can get through anything. Also, as a mom that you can, you can have a family and you can have a career and it’s tough, it’s hard, but you can do those things if you want.”

You can catch the whole squad, Jenny, Brad, Emma, and the team at home on April 1st. Or, if you’re looking to hit the road, they’ll be playing in the Missouri Western Invitational this weekend.