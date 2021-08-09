Brian Wright prepares for first conference season with Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — There’s no doubt that this football season will be unique all-around in the MIAA. With no official season last year, this is the first time many of the conference’s teams will have played each other since 2019. For Pittsburg State, this will be their first full season under head coach Brian Wright.

Wright says, “We’re just trying to get as good as we can possibly be, looking forward to playing a normal season, and having the opportunity to play everybody in the conference.”

Wright was able to coach five non-conference games last season after conference games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but coaching in the MIAA is a whole other ball game.

Wright says, “That’s what we’re excited about, that’s why we came to Pittsburg State, to play those teams, and to play in this tough conference and see how good we can get.”

Though last season was irregular, the Gorillas have already had the opportunity to get to work under Wright, which they feel gives them a leg up.

Zeke Wall, Pittsburg State defensive lineman, says, “I think [we all would have liked] to have a full season, but in a way I think it was nice getting the hang of how things operated the new way.”

Perhaps the silver lining from last year’s abbreviated COVID season is that there are seven seniors this year exercising their extra year of eligibility, which means that this team has more veteran leadership and experience than we would see under normal circumstances.

Wright says, “Veteran experience is invaluable for us on the field, so I’m really excited about them and looking forward to having a great season for those guys.”

Wall says, “It means the world, all the seniors that sacrificed their lives, they put their lives on hold for us, we want to play for them and make sure they get the season they deserve.”

It’s a goal the whole team is committed to- and it all starts in practice.

Wright says, “Just their attitude and their energy, getting out here. Their work ethic, they get out here and focus, which I’ve been really impressed with. The guys have gotta be dialed in when we do that and they’ve done a good job with that.”

The Gorillas will kick off their season on Thursday, September to at the University of Central Missouri. To see their full schedule, click here.