Brett Thompson advances to final round of U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Pittsburg State University javelin thrower Brett Thompson is one step closer to competing in the Olympics. He advanced to the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday with a qualifying throw of 70.10 meters.

The top twelve competitors of the semifinal round advance to the finals; Thompson placed ninth. Thompson’s fellow Pittsburg State javelin thrower, Josh Hudiburg, also competed in the semifinal round. He placed 21st with a best throw of 63.70 meters.

Thompson will compete in the finals this Monday, June 21.

