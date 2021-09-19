Brandon Pate passes away at the age of 45

RIVERTON, Kan. — Brandon Pate, a local basketball coach and former Pittsburg State University basketball player, has passed away at the age of 45.

Pate played for Pittsburg State in 2000-2001 season under head coach Gene Iza. He was the highest scorer on the 2000 squad with 520 points, as well as the leader in assists with 149. One of Pate’s most memorable performances as a Gorilla was when he posted 29 points against the fourth ranked University of Kansas Jayhawks, when current Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Boschee was on the team. Pate then went on to be named first-team All-Conference.

Pate was named the new head boys’ basketball coach at Riverton High School in May of 2021. He had previously served as the Rams’ assistant coach from 2012-2017, as was part of two back-to-back conference championships in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He then served as an assistant coach on Joplin High School’s team.