PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State baseball head coach Bob Fornelli bagged his thousandth career coaching victory on Saturday with Pittsburg State’s 3-2 victory over Central Oklahoma.

Jordan Maxson was responsible for three of the Gorillas’ two runs, sending out a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth and another in the bottom of the eighth.

The squad will return to action on Sunday, rounding out their series against Central Oklahoma. First pitch is set for noon.