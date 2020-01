PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament kicked off Thursday at Pittsburg High School, with several area teams taking to the court.

The 4th ranked Carl Junction girls basketball team easily handled Blue Valley Northwest 63-29.

The Cassville girls took down 8th ranked Chanute in a border war battle 53-45.

The Carthage girls defeated the hosts Pittsburg 51-33.

The Purple Dragon boys fared better in their contest, defeating Carl Junction 66-56.