JOPLIN, Mo. — A six run second inning gave Nixa a big early lead, a lead they’d never relinquish on their way to a 7-1 win over Joplin.

The loss moves Joplin to 11-6 on the season. Nixa moves to 13-2 with the win. The loss was Joplin’s first in COC play.

Joplin will host Carthage in their next game on Wednesday. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.