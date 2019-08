The first Beyond the Sidelines is up and ready! It may still be the preseason, but we have an inside look at some of the teams and players to watch for in 2019.

Watch as Ethan Schmidt and Kevin Ryans dive into the preseason and discuss some of the biggest story lines for the new season.

Plus find out where KODE will be for their Game of the Week and hear from KSN Sports Director Bailey Harbit about her new segment: Hidden Gem.