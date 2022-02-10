BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Another day, another signing here in the four states. Today, the lucky guy was Baxter Springs High School’s Kameron Williamson.

Williamson signs his National Letter of Intent with Neosho County

Kameron, or “Kamo” as his friends and family call him, signed to continue his baseball career with Neosho County Community College. Williams plays pitcher and infield, which earned him First Team All-CNC honors for infielding, as well as Kansas All-State Second Baseman honorable mention. When he’s not playing school ball, Williamson also plays American Legion ball for Pittsburg Post #64.

He says out of all his choices, he chose Neosho County for the environment of the school and the baseball program.

Williamson says, “As soon as I got to the campus, it was a small, small place, just like my hometown, and I thought I’d really like that, and the coaches were very nice to me as well and I just thought it was a perfect fit for me. It feels really good. I’m excited to go to the next level and be able to play more baseball outside of my high school career.”

Williamson still has one more season to play for Baxter Springs, and hopes to bring home a state championship.