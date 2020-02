PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas opened their conference schedule against Fort Hays State from Al Ortolani Field with a 7-4 loss.

The Gorillas would start the game off with two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but a four run 4th inning gave the Tigers the lead and eventual victory.

Game two of the three game series will be tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.