Balanced offense lifts Pittsburg State over West Texas A&M to wrap up 2020 season

CANYON, TX. — It was a shootout in West Texas, but the ‘Texas Gunslinger’ that is quarterback Mak Sexton showed that he is arguably one of the sharpest passers in the MIAA. Sexton completed 21-of-30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns to help Pittsburg State University deliver a 42-28 win against West Texas A&M University.

Two minutes into the game and the Gorillas put the first points on the board. Sexton drove the Gorillas 70 yards in six plays and ended the drive with a 1-yard quarterback keep.

Both teams combined for 1,019 yards of total offense, but defensively Pittsburg State forced four turnovers in the game. It began with Kaden Roy stripping West Texas A&M running back Khalil Harris of the football and returning it 48 yards for a touchdown to extend the Gorillas lead by two scores.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Gorillas went to the locker room holding a 28-21 edge. Pittsburg State broke it open in the second half with Tyler Adkins collecting his second touchdown of the game off a 13-yard score in the third quarter. Adkins finished for 104 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

The dagger came from Sexton’s 31-yard pass to Bryce Murphy with 13:54 left in the game that ultimately put the Gorillas up 42-28. West Texas A&M’s four turnovers came as a result of three fumbles and an interception. The Buffs had a chance to cut the margin within one score, but Webb City product Alex Gaskill broke up a pass on the 1-yard line midway through the second half.

The Gorillas never gave the ball back to the Buffs from there and ran out the clock with 7:45 left in the game. Jalen Martin added six grabs for 70 yards, while Tucker Horak notched 69 yards on 12 carries. Pittsburg State accounted for 519 yards of total offense — 271 passing yards and 248 yards on the ground.

Brandon Mlekus made a team-leading 12 tackles on defense for the Gorillas. Morgan Selemaea contributed eight stops and one forced fumble. Gaskill garnered four tackles and the lone interception in the contest.

Pittsburg State finishes the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2-2 record.