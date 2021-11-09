Baker and Emily Mayfield send Miami sports fanatic to Browns game

MIAMI, Okla. — Dakota Berry was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, as soon as he was born. The diagnosis leaves him wheelchair bound.

Berry says, “I’ve come to cope with it pretty well, but there have been times where it mentally affects me.”

Dakota’s condition has kept him from being able to do things like walk, run, or catch a ball. However, that didn’t stop him from falling love with sports at an early age.

Mike Berry, Dakota’s dad, says, “He found something that excited him and kept him going, and he has never looked back. I don’t know anyone that I can honestly say knows more about sports than he does.”

Among Dakota’s favorite teams is the Oklahoma Sooners, of course, making him a Baker Mayfield fan. A few years back, Dakota got to meet the future quarterback of the Cleveland Browns personally at an OU basketball game.

Dakota says, “I didn’t just meet him for like, ten minutes. He was at the basketball game, he came down in the second half, and he sat down and talked to me for the entire second half.”

That wasn’t the last time Baker would personally put a smile on Dakota’s face. A few weeks ago, the owner of an Instagram account called “angrybrownsfans” connected Dakota with Baker and Emily Mayfield, who offered to send Dakota on an all expense paid trip to a Browns game.

Mike says, ” I told my wife, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what if they won’t let me off of work? I’ll have to quit. I can’t not let him go, I can’t not do that.'”

So, with all the arrangements made for them, Dakota and his father Mike, headed out of Miami, to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium to watch the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dakota says, “Baker was excited. He was pumped up. He was fist pumping, trying to get the crowd motivated. It was surreal. I’ve seen the stadium obviously many times on TV, but to be there is just an amazing experience.”

Mike says, “Wyatt Teller’s wife coming up to sit with Dakota for a while, Emily herself coming up two or three times, taking pictures, sitting and talking to Dakota. The whole experience was just… Watching his face? That was pretty awesome.”

The experience was something that neither Dakota or his father will ever forget, and one they will be forever grateful for.

Dakota says, “The best way I can describe it is just a blessing. It means a lot to me. I just couldn’t be happier,

Mike says, “How do tell someone how great they are for doing something that makes your son so happy? What do you do to repay that?”

Before the trip of a lifetime, Dakota considered himself partially a Minnesota Vikings fan, partially a Browns fan- but now, he says he’s fully a fan of the Cleveland Browns.