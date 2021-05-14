Back-to-back homers spark Crowder offense in 10-2 win over Jefferson College

JOPLIN, Mo. — Undeterred by a 1-0 hole early in the game, the Crowder College baseball team’s bats came alive.

Sparked by back-to-back homers from Frankie Circello and Jeffry Mercado in the bottom of the second, Crowder would plate another seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat Jefferson College 10-2 in the Region 16 Tournament winners bracket.

With the win, Crowder moves to 48-6 on the season, and advances to the tournament championship game Saturday at noon. They will await the winner of Friday’s third contest between Jefferson and St. Charles.

Should Crowder lose on Saturday, one final game will be played at 3 pm for the championship. A win in the first game will give the Roughriders the championship outright.