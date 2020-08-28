Area Athletics’ COVID Policies

This football season local schools are changing the way they host on game night. Below is a continuing list of area high schools’ COVID-19 policies and what you might need to know before attending.
This is an ongoing list and we will update it with more guidelines as they become available.
Missouri
- Carthage R-9 Athletics Event Guidelines
- Mask required for entrance
- Masks to be worn by fans and students unless socially distanced
- Spectators in bleachers should socially distance
- No capacity limit
- No gatherings on field/court before/after
- Concession workers wear mask & gloves
- Carl Junction Bulldog Athletics
- Masks suggested
- Social distance encouraged
- No gatherings on field/track or before/after gamemonett
- Joplin Athletics – Fall Event Attendance Polices
- Spectator occupancy limited to 50%
- First come first serve
- No re-entry
- Face masks while unable to socially distance
- Bleacher spectators socially distance – families excluded
- No gatherings on the field/court before/after
- Neosho Bob Anderson Stadium Event Guidelines
- Masks required
- Children should remain near parents
- No drop-offs, K-8 accompanied by parent
- No gathering on field/track/parking lot before/after
- Webb City R-7 School District Guidelines
- Masks required for entry
- Masks to be worn if unable to socially distance
- No gatherings on field/court before after