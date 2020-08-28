Area Athletics’ COVID Policies

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(File)

This football season local schools are changing the way they host on game night. Below is a continuing list of area high schools’ COVID-19 policies and what you might need to know before attending.

This is an ongoing list and we will update it with more guidelines as they become available.

Missouri

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories