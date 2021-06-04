‘Anything I’d put them in, they’d go after it’: Webb City boys track & field captures first ever state title

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School is known as a powerhouse for athletics in the four states area, but over the years, there’s been one Cardinals team relentlessly pursuing their first state title, and this season, that effort has finally come to fruition.

They’re the only group that’s ever done it- that is, bring home a state title for Webb City High School’s track and field program.

Asa Morgan, Webb City senior, says, “I feel really good. I was really excited when it happened, and the feeling just hasn’t really gone away.”

Mekhi Garrard, Webb City senior, says, “It just felt so great! I was actually screaming, going crazy.”

The screaming and the excitement has been eight years in the making for head coach Dustin Miller. He believes the team’s attitude is what helped them make history.

Miller says, “Just the selflessness, the character of this group speaks volumes. They were that way the whole year. Anything I’d put them in, they’d go after it.”

That especially rang true for Garrard, who placed first in the long jump, his first event of the day, on the first try.

Garrard says, “My first jump is the one where I jumped really far, that was my farthest one. It was just great to get a winning jump on my first one.”

After getting off on the right foot, the team knew that they had captured the title before the last race.

Pryce Mason, Webb City senior, says, “There was kind of that little excitement that we won it, but we had one more event we could do well in, so I kind of zoned out and got ready for my race, and we did well in the [4×400 meter relay].”

Miller says, “We didn’t want anyone at that meet to say they could beat us. We wanted to put a big gap on everyone.”

The race put a wrap on the season, and for the seniors to end their time at Webb as champions, is unforgettable.

Mason says, “When you actually have the plaque in your hand, it’s an amazing feeling. All those people looking at you, like, ‘Wow, we actually did this.'”

Luke Brumit, Webb City senior, says, “It means so much. It was one of the best things I’ve ever been apart of as a Webb City Cardinal.”

In addition to Garrard’s winning long jump, the Cardinals placed in the top eight in 10 other events, finishing with 64 total points, which was seven point ahead of the second place team in the Class 4 state championship.