Annual Turkey Bowl Classic ends in one-sided defeat

Members of our tv station were able to come together for the annual Turkey Bowl Classic at Schifferdecker Park playing a game of pick up football the day before Thanksgiving.

The game ended in a one-sided defeat 35-0 in favor of team Preston and Clemons over team Schrader and Sachetta. Players reacted after the game.

Meteorologist Alexis Clemons said, “I’m glad that we got to show up and play. I was quarterback in my high school powderpuff league in my senior year of high school so I’m glad those skills could be put to use several years later.”

Station engineer Calin Adams said, “You know I’m really proud of the way our team played, the way one team played. One team was kinda slacking, but we had one team that every time we touched the ball we scored, so I’m really proud of them for that.”