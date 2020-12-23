Andy Reid says Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire probably out Sunday for game against Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will probably be out for this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium.

The early report is that Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries during last Sunday’s game in New Orleans and had to be helped to the locker room without putting any weight on his left leg.

The Chiefs (13-1) are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

They have regular-season games left against the Falcons and Chargers, both at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire already had carried 14 times for 79 yards when he was forced into the splits while getting tackled in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Saints. Many of them were hard yards in the second half, when the pass-happy Chiefs turned to the ground game to control the clock, shorten the game and wrap up the win.

Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, is the league’s third-leading rusher among rookies with 803 yards.

Reid also announced Wednesday that Tyreek Hill and Damien Wilson did not practice. Hill has a hamstring injury, according to Reid and is just taking things day by day.

Anthony Hitchens is out after being placed on the COVID-19 list.