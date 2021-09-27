Andy Reid released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital, according to Ted Crews, Vice President of Chiefs Communication.
The Chiefs said Reid was not feeling well after the game and was evaluated by the Chiefs medical staff in the locker room. He left Arrowhead in an ambulance following Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.
Sunday night, the Chiefs said Reid was doing well and resting.
Players were not aware of Reid’s condition, according to Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire when they addressed the team’s loss after the game.
“He came in and talked to us and yeah, he seemed fine. That’s all I really know,” Patrick Mahomes said during the postgame interview. “He seemed fine on the sideline as well.”
“Y’all are telling me some news that I just got,” Clyde Edwards-Helaire said when reporters asked him if he was aware of Reid’s illness.