American Legion Post 64 baseball preparing for 2020 season

PITTSBURG, Ks. — With the stay-at-home order issued by the State of Kansas set to expire on May 3, and Crawford County formulating a plan for re-opening businesses, the American Legion Post 64 Baseball program is working on preparations for the 2020 summer season.

Post 64 Baseball general manager Ron Light said things are in the discussion stage now, and they are in the process of making changes to and finalizing their schedules in order to play teams who still plan to play this summer. He adds their looking into playing teams they wouldn’t normally play, like Babe Ruth League teams, and additional teams from Missouri and Oklahoma.

Post 64 is looking into plans that could include limiting the number of participants, maintaining safe distances or limiting the number of spectators present during any activities. Light said they are preparing for all scenarios and plan to keep their plans flexible.

“If we have to limit spectators, we’ll do it to get them playing baseball,” Light said. “If we have to play games during the day when we don’t normally play, we will. So it’s all about the kids, and if they want to play, and we have another team that wants to play, we’re going to play. We’re not going to make up for the high school season, but we can sure try to get in as much baseball as they want for the summer season.”

According to a media release sent out Thursday, no dates have been set to hold tryouts or begin practice, but once it has been deemed safe to do so, those dates will be announced with time to let returning and prospective players prepare.