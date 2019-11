PITTSBURG, Kan. – Athena Alvarado captures the MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award.

Alvarado averaged 19.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in the Gorillas’f first two games of the season.

Alvarado started the season off with a career high 31 points and 20 rebounds in the Gorillas’ win against Oklahoma Baptist.

Pitt State will return to action on Wednesday, November 13th on the road at Lindenwood.