All-MIAA honors released; 16 Gorillas, 10 Lions selected

Local Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo — The MIAA released their All-MIAA football teams for the 2021 season on Tuesday. 16 players from Pittsburg State University were selected, as well at 10 from Missouri Southern State University.

First Team

Offensive Line- Trase Jeffries- Pittsburg State

Kicker- Cross Holmes- Pittsburg State

Linebacker- P.J. Sarwinski- Pittsburg State

Defensive Back- Dallis Flowers- Pittsburg State

Second Team

Wide Receiver- Jalen Martin- Pittsburg State

Kick/Punt Returner- Dallis Flowers- Pittsburg State

Defensive Line- Kaden Roy- Pittsburg State

Defensive Line- Zeke Wall- Pittsburg State

Third Team

Wide Receiver- Brian Boyd Jr. – Missouri Southern

Offensive Line- Riley Teutsch- Pittsburg State

Kicker- Nick Williams- Missouri Southern

Defensive Line- Solomona Fetuao- Missouri Southern

Defensive Back- Dylan Bolden- Missouri Southern

Defensive Back- Jordan Hendy- Pittsburg State

Honorable Mentions

Missouri Southern – Keandre Bledsoe – TE/FB; Labrentae Davis – OL; Nick Kruse – DL; Malachi Broadnax – DB; Nick Williams – P; Colton Winder – LB

Pittsburg State – Tyler Adkins – RB; Caleb Lewis – RB; Elijah Harris – WR; Kaizer Newell – TE/FB; Kory Woodruff – OL; Luke Jennings – LB; Brandon Mlekus – DB

