All-MIAA honors released; 16 Gorillas, 10 Lions selected

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The MIAA released their All-MIAA football teams for the 2021 season on Tuesday. 16 players from Pittsburg State University were selected, as well at 10 from Missouri Southern State University.
First Team
Offensive Line- Trase Jeffries- Pittsburg State
Kicker- Cross Holmes- Pittsburg State
Linebacker- P.J. Sarwinski- Pittsburg State
Defensive Back- Dallis Flowers- Pittsburg State
Second Team
Wide Receiver- Jalen Martin- Pittsburg State
Kick/Punt Returner- Dallis Flowers- Pittsburg State
Defensive Line- Kaden Roy- Pittsburg State
Defensive Line- Zeke Wall- Pittsburg State
Third Team
Wide Receiver- Brian Boyd Jr. – Missouri Southern
Offensive Line- Riley Teutsch- Pittsburg State
Kicker- Nick Williams- Missouri Southern
Defensive Line- Solomona Fetuao- Missouri Southern
Defensive Back- Dylan Bolden- Missouri Southern
Defensive Back- Jordan Hendy- Pittsburg State
Honorable Mentions
Missouri Southern – Keandre Bledsoe – TE/FB; Labrentae Davis – OL; Nick Kruse – DL; Malachi Broadnax – DB; Nick Williams – P; Colton Winder – LB
Pittsburg State – Tyler Adkins – RB; Caleb Lewis – RB; Elijah Harris – WR; Kaizer Newell – TE/FB; Kory Woodruff – OL; Luke Jennings – LB; Brandon Mlekus – DB