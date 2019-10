GALENA, Kan. – Sophomore Quarterback, Brett Sarwinski, has a familiar target on his team this year in older brother Nick. It is a connection that goes back to the days throwing the football around in the backyard as kids.

The Sarwinski brothers also get the opportunity to be coached by their father and Galena Football head coach, Beau Sarwinski.

Action 12 Sports’ Jake Stansell has the story.