A trio of Girard Trojans sign national letters of intent

GIRARD, Kan. — A trio of Girard seniors took pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent at Girard High School Thursday afternoon.

Lara Wells and MacKynze Pride have been friends for some time and now they will be sharing the courses, as they will both go on to Peru State University in Nebraska to play for the women’s golf team.

“I actually joined the golf team my junior year to walk on senior night and then I ended up not being too shabby at golf, so that was pretty cool,” Wells laughed. “And then Peru State actually sent me a letter in the mail and they were like, ‘Hey, come visit us,’ and I was like, ‘You know what.. why not?”

Pride is looking forward to the next chapter of her life and getting a chance to learn as much as she can.

“I’m excited to be able to play with new players, go with my best friend, and just learning new things, and just succeeding in life,” she said.

Running on a different course, Cormick Logue — the younger brother of former Trojan and current Iowa State runner Cailie Logue — will be headed to South Dakota State next fall to run with the Jackrabbits. He’s someone who is familiar with winning state titles and looks ahead to helping his eventual new team qualify for their first nationals at the Division I level.

“They’re right on the edge and they kind of need a little bump,” Logue said. “So, I’m hoping my recruiting class and things like that can put them over the edge.”