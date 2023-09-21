CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs came up with a huge win over Webb City on Tuesday. Now, Thursday night the Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Nixa Lady Eagles at home.

The Lady Bulldogs fall to Nixa 19-25, 17-25 and 21-25 ultimately losing three sets to none and dropping to 18-3 on the season.

Carl Junction put up a fight in the third set as they took a 15-12 lead midway through.

The Lady Bulldogs will compete this Saturday, September 23 as they will host the Dr. Jefferey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament. Times for the games are to be announced.