NEOSHO, Mo. — After a thrilling 5-4 win over Webb City on Tuesday, the Neosho Lady Wildcats were back on their home field to host COC opponent the Ozark Lady Tigers on Thursday evening.

The Lady Wildcats complete a shutout 8-0 over the Lady Tigers to improve to 18-5 on the season.

Junior pitcher Carleigh Kinnaird earned the win in the circle after striking out 10 Ozark batters and pitching seven scoreless innings on two hits, two walks. Kinnaird also had two hits and an RBI. While, Beclynn Garrett finished with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Both Abby Hart and Olivia Emery each had a hit and scored a run. Journey Arnall drove in a run and Avyn Blair had one hit with an RBI and scored a run.

The Lady Wildcats return home to host the Glendale Lady Falcons on Friday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m.