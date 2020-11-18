A new beginning for the Purple Dragons basketball team

PITTSBURG, Kan. — This week marks the first week high school basketball teams in Kansas can start up with practices. And it’ll be a new beginning for the Pittsburg Purple Dragons as they have a new head coach taking over the program.

The name to remember is Jordan Woods, who served as an assistant with the Purple Dragons for the past nine seasons. He already has a sense of familiarity with the team, not just from being an assistant, but also having taught some team members in middle school. This year, Woods will be handling the main play calling duties after longtime coach Kiley Roelfs resigned back in May.

“Just go out, have fun, play hard, and just right now be thankful we have the opportunity to play,” Woods said. “So hopefully, that opportunity comes, and we’ll be ready whenever we’re given that opportunity.”

Among the returners for Pittsburg include Javon Grant. The senior point guard has already received a DI and several DII offers. As practices start up, the focus remains on getting the team right for when it’s time to step on the court for the first time on Dec. 4 when Pittsburg is scheduled to host the Joplin Eagles.

“I definitely want to go to a state championship and build team chemistry throughout the year,” Grant said. “I’m really close with my senior class, so I want to spend it, the last year, spend it right, have fun, do all the things right.”