A mile in Cailie Logue’s shoes

GIRARD, Kan. — Considered one of the most dominant runners from the state of Kansas, Cailie Logue’s story is unique.

At a young age, Logue knew she was meant to lace up her shoes and run. But what makes her path special isn’t just the fact that she comes from a family of runners. What makes her an exceptional athlete is her drive. It’s what drove her to where she is now and the impact she’s leaving behind.

“It’s fun to run, but when you’re chasing the goals and dreams it’s good to keep perspective and remember this is for fun,” Logue said.

Thirteen state titles later, Logue is competing for one of the best cross country programs in the nation at Iowa State. From a small town in Girard to the big stage of the United States Olympic Team, an underdog mindset has carried her from one destination to the next.

But with a season canceled and more time to spend at home, Logue found a new identity … Being a storyteller.

“This sport has given me so much,” Logue said. “I feel it’s really important that I try to give something back to the sport. Like if my advice or my stories can help one person who reads them that’s all I really hoped to accomplish.”

Logue took her writing skills online and blogged for Kansas Mile Split, where she had a chance to reflect on her collegiate career approaching the end and gain perspective on what’s mattered most her entire life of running.

Every story carries a certain theme. And she’s learned to find the joy of being in the moment and living with intention every step she takes.

The six-time Big 12 champion and two-time Big 12 Female Cross Country Runner of the Year has developed into a star at every turn. One step, one mile, at a time.

“I don’t know if I would call it ‘rock star status,’ but I definitely feel supported and encouraged,” Logue said.

“So if that’s what it means to be a rock star the yes,” she laughs.

You can check out some of her web postings here.