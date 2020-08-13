A conversation with PSU’s Dr. Steven Scott about the MIAA’s upcoming decision on fall sports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) has an important decision of its own to make as the conference is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss what the plan might be for fall sports.

Pittsburg State University President, and chair of the MIAA council, is working with coaches and student-athletes to try and make some sort of season happen. Whether it be practices, conditioning, or scrimmaging, the focus is on the student-athletes. Dr. Scott understands there’s a limited amount of time for students to compete.

The conference has said from the beginning that it doesn’t want to rush to a decision. There’s a lot to consider. With an already delayed regular season and the NCAA canceling postseason championships, it makes it a tough start.

“I think at all of our MIAA conference schools, they start the season with the idea of winning a national championship,” Dr. Scott said. “So without that there, that has a psychological impact on all of us, and certainly our student-athletes.”

Dr. Scott mentioned that MIAA athletic directors and other fellow presidents are monitoring what’s going on at the national level with divisions and conferences. Even if the conference has to further delay, the goal is to create a schedule that safely allows student-athletes a chance to have a season.

As far as postponing to the spring, Dr. Scott stated that the theory of it sounds plausible. But there are many hurdles to overcome, such as the number of competitions and championships factored in with the already established spring teams. Dr. Scott wants to make those spring seasons a priority, considering that they already saw an abrupt end to their campaigns.

Whatever the decision ends up to be for fall sports in the MIAA, Dr. Scott wants to still show student-athletes that good things can still happen. That there’s still an experience to be had that connects them to Pittsburg State.

“Our conference is ready to be the last conference to end fall sports,” Dr. Scott said.

FULL INTERVIEW