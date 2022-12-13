The Missouri Southern State men’s basketball played Central Missouri after the women’s game Tuesday night.

The Lions went down big in the first half, but chipped away at the lead to make it a four point ball game at the half. Then to open the second half, Southern went on a 14-2 run and took the lead and never looked back.

Southern gets another win with a 82-74 victory over the Mules. They have now won three straight. MSSU was lead by Avery Taggart who finished the game with 18 points. Both Vinson Sigmon Jr. and Ndongo Ndaw had 17 points. Winston Dessesow chipped in 15 points.

The Lions next game won’t be until after the new year and will host Pittsburg State on January 2nd at 7:30 pm.