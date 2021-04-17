9 Missouri Southern blanks Northeastern State in first game of doubleheader

JOPLIN, Mo. — #9 Missouri Southern State University baseball shut out Northeastern State University in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, 5-0.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Southern managed to score four runs. The scoring was then capped off in the sixth inning with an out-of-the-park homer by Matt Miller.

Missouri Southern pitcher Zach Parish was on the mound for seven scoreless innings, throwing 13 strikeouts.

The Lions round out their three game series against Northeastern on Sunday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. Then, they will play game one of a three game series against Pittsburg State University on Friday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. That series will be at Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg.