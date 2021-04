MT. VERNON, Mo. — The #8 Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers pulled off a 7-4 win over the #7 East Newton Patriots on Wednesday in a clash between the two top-10 teams. The Patriots now sit at 18-4, while the Lady Mountaineers improve to 14-3.

East Newton will host Hollister on Thursday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m. Mt. Vernon will travel to Stockton that same day, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.