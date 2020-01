FRONTENAC, Kan. – The Missouri Class 4, 6th ranked Lady Tigers of Nevada beat William Chrisman on a last second shot by Payge Dahmer to advance to the semifinals of the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational.

Other first round games: Blue Springs 65 – Neosho 10 & Frontenac 61 – Ft. Scott 34. Blue Springs and Frontenac will meet in the other semifinal matchup.