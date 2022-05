JOPLIN, Mo. — In their final games of the regular season, the Missouri Southern Lions hosted #4 Central Oklahoma in a doubleheader on Sunday. The Bronchos swept the Lions, 6-1 and 4-0.

Missouri Southern finishes the regular season with a 26-23 overall record, and a 14-12 conference record. They will travel to Edmond, Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 4 to kick off the MIAA conference tournament.