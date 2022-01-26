39th Annual Mercy Warrior Classic to kick off Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — With just a little over a month left in the regular season, one of the longest running basketball tournaments in the area is kicking off next week; the 39th Annual Mercy Warrior Classic is set to begin Monday.

The tournament, hosted by McAuley Catholic High School, will feature eight girls teams and eight boys teams from all around the area. It’s become somewhat of a staple in recent years, particularly since it allows some smaller schools and bigger schools to test each other out. McAuley athletic director and head girls basketball coach Mike Howard says the chance to play teams you wouldn’t normally couldn’t come at a better time in the season.

Howard says, “Especially this time of year, you know, you’re into conference and district season right now. And so any time you can play teams that you don’t necessarily play throughout the year, it’s always good to get a different look. They may do something different or they may not know things about you, so it’s always good to play opponents who you haven’t seen this time of the year.”

Both the boys and girls championships will take place on Saturday, February 3. The full brackets are down below.

Courtesy McAuley Catholic High School